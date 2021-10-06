Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been “completely convinced” about sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

That’s the latest on the situation from Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Rio Ferdinand and co. on Vibe with Five.

Watch the video below as Romano discusses a number of big transfer sagas at the moment, and notes that Real Madrid were showing how much they value Mbappe with their big-money bids for him this summer, even though the deal didn’t work out.

Romano says this was all about Los Blancos making it clear that the France international is their priority target ahead of his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring at the end of the season…

This would be a huge deal in world football, and it would likely have major repercussions beyond the Bernabeu.

Earlier in the video, Romano mentions Mohamed Salah’s situation, and admits that PSG were interested in the Egypt international in the summer, though a move didn’t happen partly because Mbappe ended up staying.

This comes amid reports from the Independent and others that state that Liverpool would have to smash their current wage structure in order to tie Salah down to a new contract.

One imagines Reds fans might now be a bit worried about possibly losing Salah to PSG if they revive their interest once Mbappe does make the move to Madrid.