Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly two of the leading contenders to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

The USA international has shown plenty of promise in his time in Serie A, but it seems Juve are now prepared to sell, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

Spurs and West Ham are on alert as McKennie is cleared to leave his current club, though it’s not yet entirely clear how much the 23-year-old would be likely to cost.

Tottenham could do with changing things in midfield, with McKennie potentially an upgrade on the inconsistent Tanguy Ndombele, who may well be on the move himself in the near future.

West Ham, meanwhile, would also do well to bring in McKennie as they face the prospect of losing star player Declan Rice.

Rice has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, and it seems only a matter of time before someone comes along and pays big money for him.

McKennie could end up being a fine replacement, however, and help continue the great progress made by David Moyes’ side in the last year or so.

