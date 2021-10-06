Newcastle fans sent good news following major update in takeover saga

Newcastle United fans will undoubtedly be over the moon to hear recent reports relating to their club’s proposed takeover.

Despite seeing multiple takeover attempts fall through, fans of the Magpies, who are desperate to see their side under new ownership, will be delighted to hear that the latest Saudi-led takeover appears to be close to being finalised.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who has recently claimed that sources within the club are confident of seeing the takeover go through.

Sources indicate NUFC takeover is expected to go through after settlement of piracy issues between Saudi/beIN. I’m told arbitration may not be needed now piracy is resolved. Alleged state piracy was the issue, hence the need to prove separation. Full story to follow @MailSport — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) October 6, 2021

Newcastle United have been a far cry from the side which previously competed strongly in the Premier League during the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

Previously led by the likes of legendary striker Alan Shearer and the late Gary Speed, the Magpies have always been viewed as one of England’s biggest clubs – even though more recent times have seen them a shadow of their former selves.

Fighting against the prospect of relegation more or less every season and with a virtually non-existent transfer budget, finally – good times look to be on the horizon for the Toon, who may very well be on the verge of bidding farewell to owner Mike Ashley.