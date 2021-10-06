Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United doesn’t look entirely safe after an unconvincing start to the season, and there’s already speculation about who could replace him.

Big names like Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane make sense as leading candidates for the Red Devils, but there are also some interesting odds out there offering some surprise names as outsiders to be the next Man Utd manager.

We can’t see any of these happening any time soon, but if you fancy being a bit adventurous with your money, you can get very long odds on this lot…

Jurgen Klopp 100/1

The current Liverpool manager? The charismatic German who’s adored by the Kop after delivering the club the Champions League and ending their 30-year wait for a league title? Never going to happen, but imagine the scenes if it did.

Gary Neville 100/1

The outspoken pundit would probably rather a career as a politician than the Man Utd job, so don’t count on Gary Neville coming back to Old Trafford to lead the side, especially after that dire spell in charge of Valencia.

Jose Mourinho 50/1

Jose Mourinho didn’t leave United as Mr Popular, so we can’t imagine they’d be welcoming him back any time soon. Still, by the standard of some of the names here, he’s probably one of the more realistic options.

Arsene Wenger 50/1

This would be something – Arsene Wenger hasn’t had a management job since leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge. We don’t imagine he’ll end his time away from football coaching to take over at United.

Steven Gerrard 250/1

Let’s see, he’s a Liverpool legend, and he’s still very much learning the ropes at Rangers. No wonder Steven Gerrard is 250/1 to replace Solskjaer at United.

Neil Warnock 500/1

This would be great fun, but 500/1 odds gives you an idea of how likely it is.