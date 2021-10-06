Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that he could have Marcus Rashford back in contention for the game against Leicester City after the international break.

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action at the King Power Stadium on the 16th of October, and they’ll be desperate for a good result after their recent dip in form that has seen them lose to Aston Villa and draw to Everton in their last two home league games.

Having Rashford back after his lengthy injury could be a big boost for Man Utd, with the England international so often a key player for Solskjaer’s side in recent times.

Discussing Rashford’s fitness, Solskjaer was quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying he was hopeful of having the 23-year-old back in time for the Leicester game.

“I hope he will be involved against Leicester,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s been training and physically working really hard, joining in with the group as a floater so no tackles on him.

“Today was the first day he could be tackled and that’s happened so let’s hope he gets his bearings, finds his movements.

“There are many, many reasons he could be involved against Leicester.”

United strengthened in attack this summer with deals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, but there will surely still be room for Rashford in this side after his contributions since rising up from the club’s academy into the first-team.