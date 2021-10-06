Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has been cut from the Brazil national team for the October FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed (via UOL Esporte) that after not reporting to coach Tite in Bogota, Colombia, due to an infection in the wisdom tooth, Casemiro would be left off the squad.

“We kept in touch with Real Madrid and the player. We received from the club the exams and a medical report showing an infectious process in the wisdom tooth with an indication of absolute rest and impossibility of training in the next five days,” Rodrigo Lasmar, national team doctor, said.

As a result, defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa, was called up by the Brazil national team to replace Casemiro. The 29-year-old was Tite’s second casualty for the triple round of the World Cup qualifiers. The first being Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha, with a thigh injury.

Brazil will have two road fixtures and one home match this triple date as they’ll travel to Caracas to face Venezuela on Oct. 7th and Barranquilla to face Colombia on Oct. 10th. Meanwhile, they’ll be home in Amazonas to welcome Uruguay on Oct. 14th.

The Seleção currently sits atop of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 24 points.