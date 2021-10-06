Report: Brazil national team plans to keep Premier League call-ups for all three World Cup qualifying fixtures

Last month, Premier League clubs cited the UK’s COVID-19 red list as to why they withheld their players from participating in CONMEBOL’s World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Despite the agreement with the British government to ease the quarantine for players assigned to the Brazilian team, English clubs tried to negotiate with the Brazilian Football Confederation an early return of those called up for this month’s games for the qualifiers.

According to UOL Esporte, in direct contact with Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the national tea, the Premier League clubs have already received a no answer on behalf of the CBF.

The entity’s legal department has not received any formal documentation so far. The coaching staff hates any possibility that any player will play, for example, the first two games and return home before the third.

Brazil’s last game is on a Thursday (14), and there are Premier League games on Saturday (16); only Tottenham plays the following Sunday (17). With the long journey between one continent and another, the clubs’ concern is to have their athletes in good condition.

According to the national team schedule, the players will be released soon after the match against Uruguay.