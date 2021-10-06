Incredible stat details how Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United earnings dwarf three Premier League clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a healthy wage, this is not news, but did you know he actually earns more three Premier League clubs’ players combined?

When Ronaldo signed along the dotted line with Manchester United at the tail end of the transfer window, you figured that he’d only have done it if they were offering him almost limitless financial riches.

While each respective outlet tends to have their own idea of how much any individual player earns, a report by The Sun has claimed that Ronaldo’s wages amount to £480k-a-week, a total of £24.96m-a-year.

That is not only quite disgusting money considering the state the world is in at current, but it also dwarfs the wages paid to some of the players Ronaldo will be coming up against this campaign.

The Premier League is the most lucrative division on the planet, across the board, but that’s not to say that clubs at the bottom end of the table are paying their star men anything like a reported £480k-a-week.

To put into perspective the disparity between the top and bottom of the Premier League, The Sun report that Ronaldo earns more than the individual squads of Norwich City, Brentford and Leeds United on a weekly basis.

The Portuguese superstar earns almost DOUBLE the wages of every player at high-flying Brentford combined, with the minnows paying out ‘just’ £13m-a-year, compared to Ronaldo’s just shy of £25m salary.

That is utterly absurd.