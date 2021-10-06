Solskjaer set to make hugely controversial decision on wantaway star’s future

Despite joining the club well over 12-months ago, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is still struggling to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

The former Ajax midfielder joined United last summer and despite costing the Red Devils £35.1m, he has started just four Premier League matches.

Clearly out of favour among the club’s coaching staff and although the side have struggled in recent games, van de Beek continues to be overlooked.

The midfielder’s frustrations were laid bare during his side’s 2-1 Champions League group win over Villarreal.

Following a recent admission from Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands that the Toffees tried to sign van de Beek during the summer, pressure on Solskjaer to allow the Holland international to get game time is now mounting.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from ESPN, who claims that even if the midfielder’s lack of playing time does not improve in the coming weeks, Solskjaer will be reluctant to sanction a January departure.

The outlet notes that although the Norweigan is expecting the player to request a move, he would prefer to keep his squad together and is therefore likely to reject any winter approaches.