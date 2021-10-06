Spurs and Arsenal dealt blow as striker edges closer to extending Inter Milan contract

Despite being heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez earlier this summer, according to recent reports, Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to both be left disappointed.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Argentine marksman is in ‘advanced talks’ to extend his contract with Inter Milan until 2026.

Martinez, 24, first joined Inter Milan in 2018 following a £22.5m move from South American side Racing Club.

Since his arrival in Italy’s top-flight three years ago, the 24-year-old has grown to become one of Europe’s most prolific strikers.

Having featured in 140 matches, in all competitions, the Argentina international has gone on to directly contribute to 74 goals.

However, while fans of the Nerazzurri were left heartbroken after seeing striker Romelu Lukaku re-join his former club Chelsea earlier in the summer, they will undoubtedly be pleased to hear these latest reports regarding the Belgian’s former strike partner.

Football Insider claims Martinez is in ‘advanced talks’ with Inter Milan’s hierarchy to sign a new five-year deal.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both believed to have been interested in bringing the striker to England – however, following these latest reports – it appears both London rivals will need to look elsewhere.