Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori’s fine form for AC Milan has earned him a place back in the latest England squad.

Still, Tomori admits it was “difficult” to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer to the San Siro this summer, after an initial loan with Milan in the second half of last season.

Chelsea fans may be feeling some regret about losing Tomori when they did, as he’s improved a great deal in his time in Serie A, and looks like he could be a very useful player to have around in the near future.

Antonio Rudiger is in the final year of his contract, while Thiago Silva has just turned 37 and might not have much longer left at the highest level, so there would surely have been a role for Tomori in the not-too-distant future.

Speaking in his press conference today, the 23-year-old reflected on his move away from Chelsea, hinting that he’s happy to have overcome that difficult time and got back to his best at Milan.

Tomori on leaving #CFC at his England presser: "It was a difficult time. Every footballer wants to play and to show themselves on the pitch and when you can't, it's difficult. To overcome it has been good and it has gone so well so I've not really thought about it." #ThreeLions — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 6, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Tomori can now do for the national team, with Gareth Southgate having the chance to experiment a bit more in defence while Harry Maguire is out injured.