Tottenham negotiating an early release of players called up to South America’s World Cup qualifiers

The annoyance of European clubs for having to give up their players for the South American Qualifying remains an issue. The local government in England, The FA, and Premier League did work out an agreement regarding quarantine upon their return to the country.

Nonetheless, some teams are negotiating to have their players sooner and not stick around for all three FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

According to the British newspaper Evening Standard (via Marca), Tottenham Hotspur are already in talks with the three national teams to coordinate an early return of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal, and Davinson Sánchez return to north London after two matches.

The four players will head directly to England following the international window to undergo their 10-day quarantine. However, the loosening of the quarantine will allow these four players to do some training, allowing them to be fit when they return to the training grounds.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but Argentina and Colombia did comply last month with these demands made by Tottenham, so they’ll likely do so again.