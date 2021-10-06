Tottenham identify €30m-rated Spanish second division striker as potential transfer target

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Almeria goal-machine Umar Sadiq.

Spurs have had a problem for a number of years now in the shape of their over-reliance on Harry Kane.

While the England skipper was delivering on a regular basis, Tottenham fans had no reason to panic. Now the goals have dried up for Kane in the Premier League, the cracks are beginning to show.

It would be logical for Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici to begin considering who they could bring in when the winter market opens to serve as a deputy for Kane in attack.

According to a report by Fichajes, Almeria striker Umar Sadiq has been shortlisted.

MORE: Tottenham and West Ham on alert as Juventus star cleared to complete transfer away

Sadiq has been making waves in the Spanish second division, having netted 20 league goals last term and six goals in eight games so far in 2021/22.

Though it may seem unusual for Spurs to be shopping in the second tier of Spanish football, Fichajes report that the North London giants have been receiving data reports of Sadiq’s performances, leaving them impressed.

The report notes that €30m [£25.5m] would be enough to convince Almeria to sell. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be willing to take a punt at that price.

Sadiq does have history in British football in the form of a forgettable loan stint at Rangers. We’ll have to wait and see whether he has a future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium…