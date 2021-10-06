Fabrizio Romano described what he sees as an “incredible” situation at Manchester United regarding the future of midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international joined Man Utd from Ajax last season and initially looked like an exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but he’s barely played for the club in over a year now.

Van de Beek has often had to make do with being an unused substitute, and it’s really not at all clear why Solskjaer doesn’t seem to fancy him, especially when other midfielders in the squad haven’t exactly been setting the world alight.

Watch below as Romano speaks to Vibe with Five, admitting he finds the situation “incredible”, describing Van de Beek as a model professional who was promised more playing time this season…

Romano says the 24-year-old’s move to Everton in the summer was all but done, before United bizarrely blocked it in order to play him more, though that promise has clearly not been kept.

Romano now expects it’s almost certain that Van de Beek will leave MUFC in January.