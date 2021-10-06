(Video) Ferran Torres finishes off beautiful tika-taka Spain goal

Having taken an early lead in Wednesday night’s Nations League semi-final, Spain has doubled their lead just before half-time.
After opening the match’s scoring, his side’s second has seen Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres net a brace.
Following Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci’s sending off just moments before, it is perhaps unsurprising that the Spaniards have continued to dominate the game.
MORE: Brighton and Hove Albion star arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
However, take nothing away from their second which is reminiscent of the Spain of old.
The delightful team build-up was then finished off from close range by Torres.
Pictures courtesy of TFX En Direct