(Video) Ferran Torres opens Nations League semi-final scoring vs. Italy

Despite coming into Wednesday evening’s Nations League semi-final against Spain as European champions, Roberto Mancini’s Italy has fallen behind inside the game’s opening 20-minutes.

Looking to get the better of the notoriously tough to beat Italians, Spain have started their semi-final in emphatic fashion.

After splitting the Italian’s defence wide open by making the pitch as wide as possible, Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres was able to latch onto an excellent cross in from Mikel Oyarzabal and fire his side into a well-deserved lead.

