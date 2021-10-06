Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has released an official statement confirming that the club’s star player Dusan Vlahovic has rejected several offers of a new contract.

The Serbia international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times, and it now looks like his future is in serious doubt after this honest revelation from Fiorentina’s president on their official site.

Commisso admitted he was disappointed to reveal that Vlahovic would not be signing a new deal, in a development that surely gives a major boost to potential transfer suitors.

The statement said: “As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club.

“We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.

“During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.

“At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season.”

Dusan Vlahovic news to hand transfer boost to Arsenal and Tottenham?

Two clubs who could be interested in Vlahovic are Arsenal and Tottenham, who have both been mentioned as admirers by the Evening Standard.

The 21-year-old would be a fine fit at Arsenal, who increasingly look in need of bringing in a long-term successor to the in-decline Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

Spurs would surely also benefit from bringing in Vlahovic, either to replace Harry Kane in the future or to give him more support in attack after his recent slump in form.