£300 million Newcastle takeover could be completed as soon as today

Newcastle United’s £300 million Saudi-backed takeover could be completed as soon as today.

Following the conclusion of the Premier League piracy issue between Saudi Arabia and beIN Sports, where beIN Sports had a nationwide ban on them lifted just yesterday, the Premier League could now be prepared to give the deal the green light.

The Premier League had previously blocked the takeover of Newcastle due to these piracy infringements, which were based on the illegal streaming of Premier League matches.

However, with the ruling indicating there was no need to provide separation between the Saudi State and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) who intended to provide the money for the deal, those concerns are now redundant and it is far more likely for a deal to be completed.

That being said the Premier League may still take issue with any potential human rights issues in relation to the prospective owners, but this is a far less black and white arena and one where the Premier League may not dare to tread.

A number of sources believe a deal could be completed by the end of the week if not today, which would bring an end to the Mike Ashley era of ownership at Newcastle. Which would come as well overdue relief to many Newcastle fans.

A survey by Newcastle United Supporters Trust also indicated that almost 95% of fans wanted to see an end to Steve Bruce’s reign of management too.

Change is in the air for Newcastle.

