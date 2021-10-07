Some Arsenal fans have uploaded a video of them trying to talk Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi into a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The Nigeria international has been a star performer for Leicester for some time now, and it seems likely he’ll be snapped up by a bigger club at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Arsenal, however, might not really be as much of a step up as they once were, and Ndidi doesn’t exactly seem overly keen on the move in this clip below.

These Gooners urge Ndidi to sign for them, only for the Foxes ace to tell them they’ve already got a top player in that position in the form of Thomas Partey…

Me and my bro trying to get Wilfred Ndidi to Arsenal ? Translation

Me/Obi: Ndidi pls come to Arsenal

Ndidi: You guys hv Partey, he’s a great player

Me: We want Ndidi and Partey combo

Ndidi: Just like Essien and Mikel ?

Me: Yes, lock the midfield? Just doing the lord’s work? pic.twitter.com/JhGp2TXEb3 — Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) October 5, 2021

Clearly, these Arsenal fans will have to try a bit harder to work on their persuasion techniques!

Ndidi is currently out injured for a few weeks in a major blow for Leicester.