Arsenal and Leicester keeping tabs on Villarreal 18-year-old who debuted for Spain on Wednesday

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Villarreal starlet Yeremi Pino.

‘Yeremy’ made his debut for the Spanish National Team in their UEFA Nations League win over Italy on Wednesday night, replacing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

The 18-year-old has already become a regular in Unai Emery’s Villarreal side, having broken through into the first-team last campaign, and looks to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Yeremy currently has no reason to reason to leave El Submarino Amarillo as he continues his development in La Liga, but he has reportedly been turning heads in the Premier League.

MORE: Arsenal hatch player-exchange plan to convince Man City to sell attacker

According to a report published by Fichajes, both Arsenal and Leicester City are thought to be tracking Yeremy’s progress. The youngster is tied into his Villarreal contract until the summer of 2024.

While neither Arsenal or Leicester have much prospect of landing Yeremy in any of the upcoming transfer windows, it’s wise for both clubs to be keeping a watchful eye on the world’s biggest talents ahead of potential future moves.

Arsenal in particular are a club in major need of a rebuild and some squad refreshment. Players with Yeremy’s profile ought to be the kind that the Gunners are looking to bring in to build for a prosperous future.