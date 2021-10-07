Aston Villa interested in signing highly-rated Championship defender

Ahead of the January transfer window, according to recent reports, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa have highlighted Stoke City’s Harry Souttar.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the young defender has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side Aston Villa.

Souttar, 22, joined Stoke City in 2016 following a £200,000 move from Scottish side Dundee United.

Since arriving at the Bet365 Stadium, the Aberdeen-born centre-back, who also has Australian citizenship, has gone on to feature in 56 senior matches, in all competitions.

Despite the new 2021-22 season still being in its infancy, Souttar has been an early standout performer.

Having featured in all but one of the Potters’ opening 11 Championship matches, Souttar, who can play either side of a centre-back pairing, has been one of the league’s most consistent performers.

MORE: Who will be Newcastle’s Robinho signing? Man Utd & Man City stars among potential transfer targets after takeover

Following what has been an impressive spell, Football Insider claims the 22-year-old has now caught the attention of Smith’s Villians.

Although it is not yet known whether or not Stoke City’s hierarchy will sanction a winter move or not, it has been noted that the Championship side is expecting approaches in the coming months.