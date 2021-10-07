Atletico Madrid plotting move for Chelsea star with contract due to expire in 2023

Atletico Madrid are reportedly showing an interest in Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Alonso is somewhat of a Marmite player at Stamford Bridge. The fans could hardly fault his offensive contributions, but his defending leaves a lot to be desired.

Ben Chilwell, though he has been out of favour, is a far more accomplished option at left-wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s system and looks set to win his starting spot back after an impressive display against Southampton.

With Alonso having ambitions of playing for Spain, for whom he started against Italy on Wednesday night, in Qatar next year, you imagine that he wouldn’t take so well to being relegated to the substitutes bench.

If Alonso were to fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, there is some suggestion that Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer him an escape route. Todo Fichajes report that the Spanish champions are keen.

The report notes that Alonso is out of contract at Chelsea in 2023, with there currently being no agreement in place over an extension. Atletico are thought to be set to try their luck either in January or the summer.

It seems unlikely that Chelsea would be willing to part ways with Alonso mid-season, but were he to stall over signing a new deal, Atleti would have every chance of signing him in the summer.