Barcelona plot raid on Chelsea with no certainties given over future of key figure

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could reportedly emerge as a transfer target for Barcelona.

Kepa is still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, a record that is likely to stand for years to come, even in the stupidly inflated transfer climate of current.

However, the Spaniard has been unable to nail down the starting spot between the sticks at Stamford Bridge long-term, despite having signed a seven-year contract.

Kepa underperformed under Frank Lampard and was subsequently replaced by the brilliant Edouard Mendy. He now has to patiently wait for cup opportunities and penalty shootout cameos.

MORE: Chelsea linked with transfer interest in forward with €150m buy-out clause

According to Fichajes, Barcelona could provide the Spaniard with the opportunity to make more of his career than that by replacing Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Nou Camp.

The report claims that there are no certainties over the future of ter Stegen, with Barcelona likely to be considering alternative options in the weeks and months ahead.

Kepa, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ajax’s Andre Onana, are thought to be on Barcelona’s shortlist. We’ll have to wait and see if it goes any further than that.