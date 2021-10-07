Barcelona ready to allow two experienced first-team players to seal transfers away

Barcelona are reportedly ready to let two big names leave the club in upcoming transfer windows as they look to offload Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet.

According to Sport, the Catalan giants are particularly keen to get rid of Umtiti, who has completely fallen out of favour after long-running issues with both his fitness and form, and the club would also supposedly listen to offers for Lenglet as well.

Umtiti was initially a key player for Barcelona before several injury problems took hold, and Lenglet also looked a promising signing when he first arrived, though he’s now slipped down the pecking order as well.

It’s been a difficult season for Barca, so it’s not too surprising to see that they could now be prepared to make several changes to their squad.

One imagines there could be a few suitors for players like Umtiti and Lenglet, though none are mentioned in Sport’s report.

In the past, both players might well have attracted interest from the Premier League big six, but that’s probably no longer the case.