Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner found guilty of SEVEN driving offences and has £230k supercar seized

Former Arsenal attacker Nicklas Bendtner has landed himself in hot water after bering found guilty of SEVEN driving offences.

Bendtner, though he did show promise in his early years at the Emirates, will be remembered more for the memes than his footballing ability.

‘Lord’ Bendtner has taken yet another wander off the straight and narrow after being caught red-handed committing numerous driving offences.

As is reported by The Sun, Bendtner was found guilty of two counts of speeding a FIVE counts of driving without a valid license, a charge that he contests.

MORE: “After 90 minutes I’ve lost £400,000” – Nicklas Bendtner reveals all about shocking night at casino

Bendtner insists that his belief was his UK driving license was valid in Denmark. He’s now been made aware that is absolutely not the case.

The report notes that Bendtner has been informed he will have to pay a £4,600 fine or he’ll land himself in jail, while also handing over the keys of his £230,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Bendtner will (hopefully) think twice in future before driving without having checked if his license is valid and will keep a watchful eye on the speedometer…