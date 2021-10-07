Good news for Chelsea with key figure on the cusp of returning from injury

Christian Pulisic could reportedly return for Chelsea over the international break, having not featured since the first day of the Premier League season.

Pulisic has had a stop-start Chelsea career to date since signing from Borussia Dortmund. The American has struggled with injuries throughout, which has prevented him from spending any prolonged period of time in the team.

That said, he is undeniably talented and proved that he has what it takes to excel in the Premier League during a memorable purple patch after the restart in 2019/20. He is yet to really get going under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel did give the 22-year-old the nod on the opening day of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace, with Pulisic scoring, but he has not featured for the Blues since.

Pulisic contracted COVID-19 and returned to action following his period of self-isolation only to suffer an ankle injury while featuring for the USA on international duty.

According to The Sun, he could now be on the cusp of returning, with the report noting that the coming week through the international break will be key to Pulisic’s progress.

He is unlikely to be available for Chelsea’s tussle with Brentford next Saturday, but there’s plenty of games to come and plenty of opportunities for Pulisic to get some minutes under his belt.