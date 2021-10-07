Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, along with a host of other clubs.

The Uruguay international has been on fire for Benfica in recent times, and it seems likely that he’s got a very bright career ahead of him after showing great potential at a young age.

Chelsea are mentioned as one of many big clubs considering a move for Nunez, along with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, according to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Blues would do well to snap up an exciting attacking talent like this, as they could probably do with more goal-scorers in their squad behind Romelu Lukaku.

Despite spending big on the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last year, Chelsea remain a little light up front, so it makes sense that Nunez is now on their radar.

The report adds, however, that the 22-year-old won’t come cheap, with the player having a release clause worth €150million.

Chelsea might be able to do business for more like €100m, though, according to the report.