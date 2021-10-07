Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper predicts new January signing for Bielsa

Leeds United could be looking to provide defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips with some competition.

That is the view of former Whites goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, who has sensationally predicted that he believes his old club will look to reinforce their midfield once the January transfer window opens.

Phillips, 25, has been a mainstay in Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team plans.

Having helped guide the side to promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season, Phillips has seen his stock rise dramatically.

Following what has been a hugely impressive spell with his boyhood club Leeds, the talented midfielder has also forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

A standout performer during this summer’s delayed Euros 2020, the 25-year-old has since seen his name linked with a host of top clubs.

However, seemingly committed to the club that has made him, Phillips is expected to sign a contract extension in the near future.

Despite this though, Kenny expects the club to dip into the winter market in search of a new defensive midfielder in order to provide cover for Phillips, who is currently out injured.

“When he has been out, they have struggled and missed him massively,” Kenny told Football Insider. “I don’t think it’s a big injury but it makes you think. We have seen him pick up a few little niggles over the past couple of seasons.

“I’m sure they are already looking to sign people in the January window. You have to start doing your business early.

“I think a midfielder, someone who can play that role at the base of midfield, will be a top priority.“