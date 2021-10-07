Everton has made an enquiry to Tottenham Hotspur about the possibility of signing Harry Winks in January.

Winks, 25, has struggled for game time in recent months and is now looking to find a way out of London.

Having started just one Premier League match since the start of the new 2021-22 season, the 25-year-old is desperately looking to prevent his career from stagnating.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported that the English midfielder will push Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy to allow him to move on once the winter transfer window opens.

However, as the saga develops, the latest from our club sources indicates that the midfielder is now wanted by Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

We understand that recent reports linking the midfielder with a move to join Jose Mourinho at Roma are wide of the mark and the Toffees’ interest is now thought to be the most serious at this stage.

MORE: Brighton star & Man Utd target Yves Bissouma arrested in nightclub amid reports he’d been trying to clean up his act to earn big transfer

Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands recently admitted that the Merseyside club was close to signing Donny van de Beek from Manchester United earlier this summer.

However, with a proposed move eventually breaking down, we understand that the Toffees are now reassessing their midfield targets.

Any potential January move for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is expected to be a loan.