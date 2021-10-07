Despite being one of the club’s highest earners, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is facing an uncertain future as the Serie A giants are reportedly preparing to sell him in January.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Welsh midfielder could be set to leave Turin in the coming months.

Ramsey, 30, joined ‘The Old Lady’ during the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from Arsenal.

However, despite being viewed as a majorly shrewd signing at the time, the 30-year-old has since struggled to make an impact during his two years in Italy’s top-flight.

Having started just 25 domestic matches since arriving, it is fair to say that the midfielder is very much out of favour with the club’s hierarchy.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, recent reports have claimed Juventus are now willing to cut their losses and offload the midfielder as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Although no specific clubs are credited with having a serious interest, it’s fair to say that given his impressive record while with the Gunners, which saw him directly contribute to 130 goals in 371 matches, Ramsey will likely have at least one Premier League side interested in securing his signature at a knocked down price.

Following the surprise reports, some fans on social media have been quick to predict that Ramsey could be heading to the North of England.

Mike Ashley has finalised the sale of Newcastle United, with a multi-million pound Saudi-led takeover now completed, as per BBC Sport.

New majority owner and super-wealthy Mohammed Bin Salman is expected to splash the cash on his new business venture and these fans think Juventus’ Ramsey could be the Prince’s first acquisition.

There is Newcastle first signing… — @ainge777 (@ainge666) October 7, 2021

Aaron Ramsey will 100% be Newcastle’s first big name signing after the takeover — Tommy (@palace_tommy) October 7, 2021

Could easily see Ramsey as Newcastle United’s first signing under the new ownership https://t.co/SyquKIo9qw — Jon (@JonDT96) October 7, 2021

Newcastle United Saudi takeover statement signing bingo: I’m going for Aaron Ramsey, Philippe Coutinho or Adrien Rabiot Who do you think they’ll sign? — SPEN ? (@VlahovicAvi) October 7, 2021

I expect Newcastle in January will be on the market for players like Umtiti and Aaron Ramsey possibly with a new manager — Danny Rose-Peters ? (@SinBike) October 7, 2021