Juventus name their price for West Ham and Spurs midfield target

Despite only being with the club for 12-months, according to recent reports, Juventus are willing to let midfielder Weston McKennie leave in January.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the American midfielder could be set for a change of clubs in the coming months.

McKennie, 23, joined Juventus during the summer of 2020, initially on loan from Schalke, before making his switch permanent earlier this year in a deal worth £18.5m.

Since teaming up with the 36-time Serie A winners, 23-year-old McKennie has gone on to feature in 53 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals, along the way.

However, in light of what has been a hugely challenging 18-months following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus, like all clubs, are forced to reassess their finances.

With their struggles laid bare in recent months, echoed by their desire to become a founding member of the previously proposed lucrative European Super League, Juventus are one of many clubs looking to balance their books and one casualty of this looks set to be McKennie.

Calciomercato claims that two sides monitoring the American midfielder’s current situation is Premier League duo West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following the London-based club’s interest, Juventus have reportedly slapped a £25.5m asking price on the USAMNT international’s head.