Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly been impressed with the performances of Cian Coleman in the club’s academy.

The young midfielder looks a terrific prospect and the Guardian suggest Bielsa is already taking a real look at him as a possible first-team player for the near future.

Coleman has shown great potential in the middle of the park and has drawn comparisons to Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, who has been a top performer for Bielsa’s side, as well as for the England national team.

It will be interesting to see if Coleman can also make the step up and become Leeds’ next homegrown hero some time soon.

The 17-year-old has made it onto the Guardian’s list of young players to watch as part of the next generation of talent coming through in the world of football.

Phillips has been a real success story from Leeds’ academy, and the fans will hope to see another wonderkid emerge soon.