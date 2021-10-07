Liverpool bit-part forward mentioned as surprise transfer target for Barcelona

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been mentioned as a potential transfer target for Barcelona.

Origi has been a good servant to Liverpool, scoring important goals at important moments, but has never threatened to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven.

It’s difficult to gauge whether it’s a matter of him not being good enough, or his teammates simply being too good, but Origi has warmed the bench at Anfield for most of his time on Merseyside.

It would come as no surprise if the Belgian looked to move on with his career in one of the upcoming transfer windows, but few would have expected to see him linked with Barcelona.

Yet, local publication SPORT report that Origi, along with Andrea Bellotti, Edinson Cavani and Lorenzo Insigne, has emerged as a potential option for the Catalan giants.

Divock Origi is reportedly a surprise transfer target for Barcelona

Barca are cash-strapped and as a result cannot challenge for the best players available on the transfer market. As a result, they have to be shrewd in their transfer dealings.

In Origi they’d be signing a player who has proven himself capable of finding the back of the net and they wouldn’t have to break the bank in order to convince Liverpool to sell.

While Origi to Barcelona seems like a strange rumour on the surface of it, it does make a certain amount of sense. Besides, we’re talking about a team which replaced Antoine Griezmann with Luuk de Jong…

