Man United fans likely to see defender remain with club as loaning club target alternative

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is currently out on a season-long loan with Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

Having failed to cement a place down in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans, Tuanzebe, 23, joined the Villians for the second time in his career earlier this summer.

The early stages of the new 2021-22 season have already seen the 23-year-old feature in six matches, in all competitions.

Clearly getting more game time at Villa Park, it is perhaps unsurprising to hear that the English centre-back remains a permanent option for Smith.

However, according to Football Insider, the Midlands-based club are likely to end up disappointed come the end of the season as Tuanzebe is expected to return to his parent club.

It is not yet known for sure whether or not the Red Devils will welcome their loanee back with open arms, or look to offload him later on in next summer’s transfer window.

However, following recent reports that Smith’s recruitment team have identified Stoke City’s Harry Souttar as a possible new defensive signing – with the likes of Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kourtney Hause already regular starters, it would be fair to assume Tuanzebe’s long-term future lies back at Old Trafford.