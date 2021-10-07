Man United set to make England international number one summer transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly set to go all out to try and land West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the Red Devils will make the defensive midfielder their number one transfer target next summer.

Since forcing his way into the Hammers’ first-team, Rice, 22, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the forefront of European football.

Since making his senior competitive debut for West Ham during the last day of the 2016-17 season], the industrious 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 154 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals, along the way.

However, the most impressive thing about the young midfielder’s breakthrough has undoubtedly been the leadership qualities he has displayed throughout.

With the Londoners set to bid farewell to club legend Mark Noble at the end of the season, Rice has already been entrusted to fill the veteran’s boots.

Having been handed the side’s armband on multiple occasions already, Rice is quickly emerging as one of the sport’s most highly-rated talents.

However, with the good naturally comes the bad, and if you’re a Hammers fan, you will not be enjoying the relentless transfer speculation surrounding one of the team’s biggest stars.

Tipped to go on and join one of the country’s so-called ‘Big Six’, West Ham’s Rice is being strongly linked with a sensational summer move to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Despite failing to recruit a new defensively minded midfielder earlier this summer, according to Manchester Evening News, next summer will see the Red Devils place a holding midfielder at the top of their wish-list.

Despite also being linked with AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, it is Rice who is expected to be the name at the top of the Red Devils’ list.