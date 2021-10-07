Manchester United have been slammed for their “joke” treatment of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The former Ajax star has struggled since his move to Old Trafford last year, having barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for no obvious reason.

Man Utd currently look like they’d benefit from bringing Van de Beek into the fold a bit more, with the Red Devils hardly blessed with midfield talent after a slow start to the campaign for the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor is clearly unimpressed with how United have handled this situation, with the former Aston Villa man urging the club to let him leave and play football elsewhere instead of clinging onto him to warm their bench.

“It’s turning into a joke now. Man United need to just let him go and play football. You’re trapping him at the club and not giving him any minutes,” Agbonlahor said.

“With the performances of Fred and McTominay, Van De Beek deserves a chance to show what he can do.

“Man United need to let him go in January and play some football. The kid just wants to play football.

“He needs a run of games. Not just the occasion 60 minutes. Give him a run of games.”

It would be interesting to see Van de Beek leaving United and showing what he can do elsewhere, as one can easily imagine the 24-year-old will end up proving MUFC wrong by being a success elsewhere, just as the likes of Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay have done since leaving the club.