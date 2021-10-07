Newcastle United set to become ten times as rich as Manchester City

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are set to be taken over by wealthy new owners, but some fans might not realise quite how much richer than other football clubs they really are.

Everyone knows all too well about the considerable wealth and power of the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain these days, but Newcastle’s wealth would absolutely tower over those two.

See below for the top ten richest football owners, with Newcastle’s prospective buyers more than ten times as rich as Sheikh Mansour at Man City…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea linked with transfer interest in forward with €150m buy-out clause
Liverpool star wants to be paid as much as Manchester City duo
Man City and Barcelona elaborate winger swap-deal mooted as possibility by Spanish press

And in terms of how this would look in the Premier League, well, we think this graphic should give you a pretty clear idea…

Newcastle fans will no doubt be thrilled to get rid of Mike Ashley and finally have some ambition at St James’ Park, but questions really have to be asked about what long-term effect things like this will have on the game we know and love.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.