Newcastle United set to become ten times as rich as Manchester City

Newcastle United are set to be taken over by wealthy new owners, but some fans might not realise quite how much richer than other football clubs they really are.

Everyone knows all too well about the considerable wealth and power of the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain these days, but Newcastle’s wealth would absolutely tower over those two.

See below for the top ten richest football owners, with Newcastle’s prospective buyers more than ten times as rich as Sheikh Mansour at Man City…

And in terms of how this would look in the Premier League, well, we think this graphic should give you a pretty clear idea…

Newcastle fans will no doubt be thrilled to get rid of Mike Ashley and finally have some ambition at St James’ Park, but questions really have to be asked about what long-term effect things like this will have on the game we know and love.