Next Newcastle manager odds: Mourinho or Conte priced to replace Bruce once takeover goes through

Newcastle United could reportedly be set to sack Steve Bruce once the club’s proposed takeover goes through.

If the Magpies do end up embarking on this new era at the club, it could mean they suddenly have the funds to lure some world class talent, both on the pitch and in the dugout.

Bruce has never exactly been Mr Popular at Newcastle anyway, so changing the manager would make sense as the first place for the new owners to start.

You can now get some intriguing odds on who might come next at Newcastle if Bruce is shown the door under the new regime…

Eddie Howe – 7/4

Eddie Howe has long been highly regarded and tipped for big jobs in the future, such as Arsenal, Manchester City or the England national team. Now, however, he could be an excellent choice for Newcastle in their bid to start entering the battle for the top four and for major trophies.

Graeme Jones – 5/1

A highly rated member of Bruce’s staff at Newcastle, and also drafted into Gareth Southgate’s team for Euro 2020, don’t bet against Graeme Jones being something of a left-field candidate for the job.

Chris Wilder – 5/1

Having impressed hugely at Sheffield United, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Chris Wilder land a big job soon, and Newcastle could be ideal for him. 5/1 seems pretty tempting for a coach who is said to be keen on the prospect of replacing Bruce.

Antonio Conte – 13/2

A title winner with big clubs like Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, could someone like Antonio Conte now be a realistic candidate for Newcastle? The Italian tactician is currently out of work and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, though the Magpies could end up being a tempting prospect for him too.

Jose Mourinho – 14/1

Could we get another chance to see Jose Mourinho in the Premier League? The Portuguese tactician left Spurs towards the end of last season and has impressed at Roma, though it’s hard to imagine he’d leave his new job so soon.