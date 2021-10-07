Former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey could be on the move as Juventus are prepared to listen to offers for the Welshman.

The centre midfielder has not had the best of times in Turin, and Juventus are looking to cut their losses on him.

According to the Mail Online, he could be on the move as soon as January, but it is more likely he will leave in the summer.

Since leaving Arsenal on a free transfer to join The Old Lady in 2019, he has been hampered by continuous injury.

This has resulted in an alarming stat that reveals Ramsey has played more minutes for the Wales national team than he has for Juventus since the beginning of March, including featuring for them four times at Euro 2020.

According to the report, Premier League clubs had previously been alerted to the Welshman’s availability last summer. But none took the Italian club up on the offer.

As one of their highest earners, Ramsey would have been expected to make a sizeable impact. However, persistent injuries and manager turnover have blighted any chance of this.

Ramsey has started just one game this season, and overall he has made 65 appearances, scoring and assisting six times each.

During his time in North London, Ramsey was a key player for Arsenal when fit, scoring the winning goal in both the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals against Hull City and Chelsea, respectively.

He also made 371 appearances for The Gunners, scoring and assisting 65 times each.

A report from football.london in July eluded to a potential return to Arsenal in the summer, but the player’s agent denied any suggestions of a reunion.

Arsenal could do with adding quality depth into their centre midfield, and if they could get Ramsey for a cut price he might be suitable for them as someone who is comfortable progressing the ball from deeper positions, which has been one of Arsenal’s weaknesses under Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen if Ramsey is still the player he was at Arsenal, but one imagines the club’s fans will surely be keeping an eye on the situation of their former star if he is to move in the near future.