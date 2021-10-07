Report: Uruguay to put Manchester United ace on the bench against Colombia

Uruguay will welcome Colombia to Montevideo on Thursday night as it pins two national teams fighting for the final two automatic qualifying spots for the FIFA World Cup next year.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a marquee player on La Celeste, but it appears as though for this major showdown against Colombia, the 34-year-old won’t be in the starting eleven.

UOL Esporte reports that Cavani was practicing with the reserve squad Wednesday ahead of their match against Colombia, signifying the Manchester United ace will be coming off the bench.

Furthermore, manager Óscar Tabárez is not used to making last-minute surprises; he tends to use the training sessions and translates it over to the pending match.

The probable starting team that will start the confrontation of the 11th round of the Qualifiers will be Muslera; Nahitan Nández, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Luis Suárez and Brian Rodríguez.

After facing Colombia, Uruguay will face two away games against Argentina on Oct. 10th and Brazil on Oct. 14th.