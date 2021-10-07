Jose Mourinho keen on reunion with Tottenham midfielder at AS Roma

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has reportedly emerged as a target for Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

Though Winks showed great promise early in his Spurs career, the midfielder hasn’t kicked on and has subsequently fallen down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported at the tail end of September that Winks is set to leave Spurs in the January transfer window, with the 25-year-old looking to revive his stuttering career.

We have now been provided some insight into where he could end up, with former manager Jose Mourinho thought to be keen on bringing him to Rome.

That’s according to Fichajes, who report that AS Roma, along with Serie A counterparts Inter Milan, are considering making a move to prise Winks away from Tottenham.

The report notes that Winks would be more likely to move to the Stadio Olimpico next summer, so the plausibility of the deal would be determined by whether the player himself would be willing to wait that long.

Winks is an obviously talented player at a good age who just needs a little bit of faith and direction. It’s no surprise to hear that he is attracting interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs abroad.