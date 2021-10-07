Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin seems in a good mood this morning, and we can’t imagine why!

The Frenchman is known for being a bit of a character on social media, and it seems he couldn’t help himself with the “good morning” tweet he put out today.

See below as Saint-Maximin posted this short clip, which of course doesn’t reference anything in particular, even if it’s pretty clear what it must be a reference to…

If you’ve missed the big news, BBC Sport and others have reported on a possible takeover at St James’ Park being imminent.

A Saudi-backed takeover seems to have been approved, according to the report, and that could signal the start of a big change for Newcastle in the near future.

You can’t blame Saint-Maximin for being intrigued by it all!