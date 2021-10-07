Mohamed Salah wants around between £300,000 to £400,000 per week as a part of his new Liverpool contract.

Via The Athletic’s YouTube channel, journalists David Ornstein and Liverpool writer James Pearce discussed how much Salah would want as a part of his new contract.

Pearce revealed that while Salah and the club’s representatives were keeping their cards close to their chest in terms of the exact figures. People close to the Egyptian understand that he wants a wage similar to that of Manchester City counterparts Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, which would put his wages in the £300,000 to £400,000 bracket.

Salah is the latest in a line of Liverpool players who Liverpool have tried to renew the contract of. Other key players such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have all signed new long term deals at the club, but Salah’s demands are a level above the rest of the squad.

The 29-year-old is on top of his game at the moment. He is the joint top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with six goals to his name so far. He has also scored three in just two games in the Champions League further showcasing the quality he has to offer.

He is undoubtedly The Reds’ talisman, and the sooner Liverpool and Salah can get a new contract agreed, the less of a distraction this will likely become.