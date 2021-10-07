Newcastle United fans – your club is finally under new ownership!

Majority owner and Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, has reached an agreement to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley – ending the British businessman’s 14 year-long reign at the club, as confirmed by BBC Sport.

Ashley, who has been a massively controversial figure in the North of England, is now set to depart the club, leaving behind him a very underwhelming legacy.

For many seasons now the Magpies have yo-yoed between top-flight and second-tier football all while fans have been forced to watch on as Ashley avoids investing in on-field talent as best he can.

However, after an ongoing back and forth, Thursday afternoon brings with it good news if you’re a fan of Steve Bruce’s side.

The proposed takeover understood to be worth a whopping £300m, has now been completed.