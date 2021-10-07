Sergio Ramos linked with PSG exit despite not yet having made his debut

Sergio Ramos only signed for Paris Saint-Germain over the summer transfer window, but the Spaniard is already being linked with a move away from the club.

Ramos, who will be regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all-time upon the day of his retirement, departed his beloved Real Madrid at the end of his contract in June.

The Spaniard signed for French giants PSG on a free transfer, providing healthy competition for the formidable Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe partnership.

Ramos has not yet made his debut for the Parisiens, having struggled with injury since his arrival. We’re now left wondering if he will EVER pull on the PSG shirt.

According to Todo Fichajes, Inter Miami are working on a deal which would see Ramos leave PSG prematurely and spend his swan-song years in the United States.

MORE: Kylian Mbappe’s mother makes surprise claim about contract talks amid Real Madrid links

The report notes that a potential loan deal has not been ruled out, with Ramos taking up a significant portion of PSG’s wage bill and not yet having contributed anything.

While we wish not to suggest Todo Fichajes’ information is total nonsense, it does have to be taken with a pinch of salt, with the claims made not really adding up.

Ramos finally made the decision to leave Real Madrid and chose PSG as the right fit to continue playing at the highest level. He clearly isn’t ready for a holiday in Miami.

Getting Ramos through the door was also a major coup for PSG, with the club unlikely to be willing to throw in the towel with him so soon – it’s only been three months…