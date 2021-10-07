“A world-class player” – Luke Shaw explains how summer signing has improved Man United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has heaped praise onto Cristiano Ronaldo following his strong start since returning to Old Trafford this summer.

The Portugal international spent three years at Juventus before embarking on a second spell at Man Utd, and even though there might have been some concerns about his age, he’s shown that he’s still one of the best in the world.

Shaw is clearly a huge fan of Ronaldo, with the England international explaining just how much the 36-year-old has helped raise the standards at the club.

“He’s definitely raised the levels. I think there’s no question why he’s been one of the best players in the world over the last ten years,” Shaw told talkSPORT.

“The way he conducts himself, the standards he sets, and his mentality is one of the best I’ve ever witnessed.

“It’s only good for us as teammates to be surrounded by someone like that, who will only raise the bar. We need to follow that. Everywhere he goes, he wins, and that’s why – because the standards he sets are so high.

“We need equal those standards and push in the right direction with him and as a team.”

Shaw continued: “I haven’t had to mark him yet. But he’s very sharp, always in the right position to score the goals, and his movement is one of the best I’ve ever seen.

“It’s no surprise he’s scoring goals and he has been for many years because he’s always in the right place at the right time.

“That’s a sign of a world-class player.”

United fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear this from Shaw, as it seems that Ronaldo’s return could be hugely important to the development of this squad.

While Ronaldo will undoubtedly continue to make an impact on the pitch, it could be off the pitch that he ends up being really important for years to come, as his mentality and leadership could be a huge benefit to some of the younger and less experienced members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.