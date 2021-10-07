Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has heaped praise onto Jadon Sancho despite his slow start to life at the club since his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils pair are now together on England duty, and it’s clear Shaw rates Sancho very highly, even if we’re yet to really see what all the hype is about with his early struggles in the Premier League.

Sancho left Manchester City as a teenager to go and play for Dortmund, and it looked like the right move for the youngster as he ended up featuring regularly and developing his game in a big way.

It’s proving a little harder for the England international to get going at United for the moment, but Shaw has defended the player, insisting he has great talent and is training really well.

“Sometimes, for people, it takes time,” Shaw told talkSPORT.

“I wouldn’t say struggle because I don’t think he’s struggling at the moment. He’s working extremely hard behind closed doors.

“He’s training really well and looking really sharp. He just hasn’t had that bit of luck that sometimes you need for your first goal or first assist. But I’ve got no doubt in my mind, it’s coming.

“The talent he has is unbelievable, he can go right to the very top. It’s just about him staying focussed, keep doing what he’s doing in training and working hard.”

MUFC supporters will hope Shaw is right, or else there will be growing fears of Sancho joining a long list of big-money flops at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.