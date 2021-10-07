Man City and Barcelona elaborate winger swap-deal mooted as possibility by Spanish press

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to let Raheem Sterling sign for Barcelona on one condition.

After his stunning performances at Euro 2020, returning to Man City has been a sobering experience for Sterling, who has found himself back among the substitutes.

As he approaches his prime years, the former Liverpool winger needs to be playing week-in, week-out if he wishes to establish himself in the world-class bracket, as he should.

It doesn’t look as though he’s going to get that sort of game-time under Guardiola, so a move away from the Etihad may well be the best option for Sterling in 2022.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in signing Sterling, but their chances of landing the 26-year-old appear to rest on Ousmane Dembele.

Raheem Sterling to Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele to Manchester City?

As per the report, Man City are keen on signing the Frenchman, with there being a legitimate possibility he could be used in a part-exchange deal to send Sterling to the Nou Camp.

It seems far-fetched, but the stars appear to be aligning with both clubs reportedly interested in another’s winger. A straight swap, or a player-plus-cash deal, cannot be ruled out.

Dembele is two years younger than Sterling but far more injury prone. Guardiola would be taking a chance allowing Sterling to leave in order to accommodate him.

