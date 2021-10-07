Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has spoken out for the first time since the Magpies recent takeover was finally completed.

Bruce, 60, took charge of Newcastle United in 2019 following Rafa Benitez’s decision to quit the club.

Since then the likeable Englishman has done a decent job, all things considered.

With a transfer budget virtually non-existent and a fractured playing squad, Bruce has tried to steady the ship.

However, with the Magpies currently winless from their first seven Premier League matches of the new 2021-22 season, pressure had already begun mounting – and that was before the club had been taken over by a cash-rich Saudi-backed consortium.

MORE: “First big name signing!” These fans think they know who will be Newcastle’s first signing post-takeover

News that former owner Mike Ashley had finally bailed from the club after 14 years at the helm was well received by the club’s fans.

However, with owners who boast staggering multi-billion-pound net worths, it is now widely expected that the Toon will undergo some major changes – including the side’s manager.

Breaking his silence on his uncertain future, Bruce, who spoke exclusively to the Telegraph, said: “I want to continue, I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them.

“New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.

“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.

“If I don’t make it to a 1,000 games against Spurs, you might say that could only happen to me, but I don’t think it would be cruel. It’s just football.”