(Video) Incredible scenes at St James’ Park as fans celebrate Newcastle takeover

Following the recent news that Newcastle United have successfully been taken over by Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, hundreds of Toon fans have turned up at the club’s stadium St James’ Park.

Confirmation that former owner Mike Ashley had sanctioned the club’s sale, understood to be within the region of £300m, was released earlier on Thursday afternoon.

The new cash-rich owners’ takeover signals a momentous day in the life of the Premier League as one of England’s best-supported clubs now look to become a force on the field, once again.

MORE: “First big name signing!” These fans think they know who will be Newcastle’s first signing post-takeover

In light of the exciting news – check out some of the current scenes from St James’ Park below.